Boy, 4, Died After Scalding Bath Burned Him Severely, Mom & Stepmom Put Body in Dumpster to Hide Death

Malachi Lawson, 4, was severely scalded during a bath in 2019

By
Published on May 11, 2023 04:06 PM
Malachi Lawson
Malachi Lawson. Photo: Baltimore Police Department

A stepmother who authorities say fatally scalded her 4-year-old stepson in the bath and then got rid of the body alongside her partner pleaded guilty Tuesday to child abuse resulting in death, reports say.

According to CBS News, Shatika Lawson will be sentenced December 6 for her part in the slaying of Malachi Lawson.

The boy's biological mother Alicia Lawson, previously pleaded guilty to the same charges in 2021. She is currently serving a life sentence with 30 years suspended in connection with the summer 2019 killing of Malachi.

Malachi's body was found in a dumpster, a day after Alicia reported him missing. She initially told police she last saw her son on his grandmother's porch, PEOPLE previously reported, but eventually confessed his remains were dumped 10 miles away from their home.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

According to the Baltimore Sun and ABC News, citing charging documents, on July 23, 2019, Alicia and Shatika were giving Malachi a bath after he soiled himself, the women told police. While they washed his dirty clothes in the sink, they turned around and saw Malachi had "serious" burns on his body from his waist down.

The burns were so severe the women could see skin floating in the bathwater at the time.

But the women did not call 911, out of "fear that the child would be taken from them, that they would get in trouble for what happened to the child and their past history with child protective services," the charging documents stated, per reports.

Instead, over the next nine days, they treated Malachi at home on their own.

On Aug. 1, Alicia said she woke up to find her son dead. She then wrapped him in a blanket and called a Lyft to take her to a dumpster 10 miles from home.

Shatika faces up to life in prison.

If you suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

Related Articles
Gannon Stauch; Letecia Stauch
Stepmother Sentenced to Life Without Parole for Killing Colo. Boy Gannon Stauch
Lori Vallow rollout 5/1
Lori Vallow Daybell's Former Friend Testifies She Threatened to 'Cut Her Up' and Bury Body
Gannon Stauch; Letecia Stauch
Stepmother Accused of Killing Colo. Boy Gannon Stauch Allegedly Searched 'I Don't Like My Stepson'
Laura Sanchez, Frankie Gonzalez
Justice for Baby Frankie: Mom Who Placed Infant in Dumpster, Then Reported Him Missing Will Plead Guilty
Oaklee Mae Snow
Missing Okla. Girl Last Seen Being Carried Out of Drug House by Mom Is Likely Found Dead in Drawer
All the Charges Mom Lori Vallow Faces in Missing Idaho Siblings Case
Detective Says Lori Vallow Daybell's Son J.J. Was Buried in Uniquely 'Precise' Manner
Lori Vallow, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, Tammy Daybell
Inside Lori Vallow's Internet History: Wedding Dresses on Day Tammy Daybell Was Buried & Kids' Life Insurance
Charles Vallow
Detective Describes Lori Vallow Daybell's Reaction to Husband's Killing: 'Unemotional' and 'Nonchalant'
Lori Vallow
Lori Vallow Daybell Said J.J. Knocked Over a Picture of Christ During 'Episode' — Then the Boy Vanished
Chad Daybell Lori Vallow
Chad Daybell Asked About Hawaii Home Weeks After Lori's Kids Vanished, Said Couple Had 'No Pets or Children'
Colby Ryan. Dateline NBC; Tylee Ryan http://www.missingkids.org/poster/NCMC/1376727/1/screen CR: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
Lori Vallow Daybell's Son Cries on Witness Stand as Photo of Slain Tylee Ryan Is Shown: 'That's My Sister'
Tammy Daybell
Prosecutors Reveal How Tammy Daybell Died During Lori Vallow Daybell Trial: 'At the Hands of Another'
Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
Judge Denies Request from Lori Vallow Daybell to Be Absent from Court for Testimony About Children's Remains
Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
Inside the Phone Call Between Lori Vallow Daybell and Husband as Police Searched for Kids' Remains
Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
Before J.J. Vallow Vanished, Mom Lori Said He Had 'Evil Spirit' in Him, Was 'Difficult': Friend
YouTube screen grab showing Alex Cox who killed Lori Vallow's ex husband Charles Vallow.
Lori Vallow Daybell's Brother Alex Cox Told Wife, 'I Think I Am Their Fall Guy' the Night Before He Died