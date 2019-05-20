Boy, 3, Killed Himself by Accident with Unsecured Gun — and Mom and Her Boyfriend Are Charged

A Tennessee toddler is dead after he accidentally shot himself in the head with an unsecured handgun he found while alone in a bedroom.

On May 11, three-year-old Chrisaiah shot himself after finding the gun in the Jackson apartment he, his mother and her boyfriend lived in, WBBJ, the Jackson Sun and WREG report.

The boy’s family identified him as Chrisaiah on a GoFundMe page.

Chrisaiah’s mother, Linda Arrington, 25, and her boyfriend, Antonio Dancer, 43, have been charged with negligent homicide.

WBBJ reports another woman who was in the apartment at the time of the accident told police she was in the kitchen when she heard a pop. When Arrington went into the bedroom, she came back out carrying her bleeding son, the woman said.

Chrisaiah was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“No one was prepared for this loss as baby Chris had an entire life to live,” a relative wrote on the GoFundme page. “Our family was devastated at the news that on Saturday 5/11/19, we lost one of our babies.”

One month earlier, Chrisaiah had found a gun under his mother’s pillow, Arrington told police, according to the Sun. The couple said they sometimes kept guns under their pillows and under their mattress.

Dancer faces an additional charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. He remains behind bars on a $50,000 bond, according to the Sun. Arrington is being held without bond for allegedly violating probation.

It is unclear if they have attorneys or have entered pleas.