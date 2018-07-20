Boy, 3, Dies After Allegedly Being Left in Hot Bus After Daycare Field Trip

A 3-year-old Texas boy died Thursday after he was allegedly left inside a bus after a field trip at daycare, according to a Facebook statement from the Harris County Constable’s Office.

Investigators believe the boy was inside the bus for at least three and a half hours, according to the statement. The boy was found only after his father arrived to pick him up from Discovering Me Academy on Antoine Drive in Houston at 6:30 p.m., the statement alleges.

According to the statement, the temperature inside the bus rose to 113 degrees, according to a measurement by police who arrived at the scene.

“The next thing I know, a few hours later the dad and the owner came out and was crying,” eyewitness Kenneth Brooks told ABC-13. “When EMS had him, he was just limp, you know. Right there, I knew the kid was gone. It’s a sad day.”

According to the statement, records show that the boy allegedly had been listed as being accounted for when the bus returned to daycare from the trip.

Police had been interviewing the driver of the bus and a chaperone for the field trip, the statement says.

Constable Alan Rosen of Precinct 1 of the Harris County Constable’s Office told ABC-13, “It seems to me this was just gross negligence.”

The station reports that records show the daycare was cited in 2015 for several violations involving their van. One violation involved not having an electronic child safety alarm that would notify a driver if a child was left inside the vehicle; another involved a driver not knowing the number of children in her group.

A person who answered the phone at the center Friday morning tells PEOPLE the center had no comment.

In the statement, Rosen urged parents and caretakers to always look around their vehicles before leaving them. Rosen suggested placing a wallet, purse or cell phone near the child as a reminder.

“Do something that always reminds you that you have a loving package in the backseat of that car,” Rosen said.

The case is being investigated by the Houston Police Department. The Harris County District Attorney’ Office will decide whether charges will be filed.