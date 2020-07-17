Boy, 2, Who Is Non-Verbal with Special Needs Vanishes Overnight: 'Need Your Eyes, Need Your Ears'

Police in California are searching for a 2-year-old boy who vanished from his bed in the middle of the night earlier this week.

“We need your eyes, we need your ears,” Madera Police Chief Dino Lawson said at a press conference Wednesday. “Please reach out to us and help us.”

Thaddeus Sran went missing from his Fresno home sometime between between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Lawson said. His parents had put him to bed but woke up Wednesday morning to find him gone. Lawson called his disappearance a "parent's worst nightmare."

Authorities are searching the surrounding area for the boy, who was born prematurely and has "extreme health issues."

According to Lawson, Thaddeus uses a feeding tube and was just learning to walk, but crawls to get around. He is also non-verbal and uses a feeding tube.

Authorities are investigating Thaddeus' disappearance as a possible abduction.

"Everything is on the table and we’re not ruling anything out” Lawson said, adding that the Madera County Sheriff’s Office, US Marshalls and FBI are aiding in the search and investigation.

"An AMBER Alert was not issued for the case as no vehicle information was available," police wrote on Facebook Thursday. "If any residents in the immediate vicinity have video from home surveillance cameras that may show vehicles in the area between 10 p.m. on July 14, 2020, and 8:30 a.m. on July 15, 2020, the investigative team urges you to call 559-675-4220."