The shooting took place on the school’s first day back following months of distance learning

Boy, 15, in Serious Condition After Being Shot at Jr. High School, Allegedly by Another Student

A shooting occurred at a junior high school in Arkansas the day students returned to the campus after months of distance learning.

A 15-year-old boy was shot on Monday at Watson Chapel Junior High School, allegedly by a fellow student, Pine Bluff police said, according to ABC News.

The boy was hospitalized and in very serious condition, ABC News reported.

The suspected shooter, another a 15-year-old boy, was found nearby and taken to the Juvenile Justice Center, police said, according to the outlet. No other students were hurt.

The Pine Bluff Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request to comment.

Watson Chapel Junior High updated parents via Facebook as the events unfolded on Monday.

In the first post, the school announced, "All campuses are on lock down. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department and the Pine Bluff Police Department are on site to control the situation."

The school later labeled the shooting "an isolated incident." Pine Bluff Police Chief Kelvin Sergeant told CNN that there is currently no known motive for the shooting. No formal charges have been filed, CNN reported.

"The parent of the student hurt has been notified so if you have not been notified by the school your student is safe and secure," the school said.

At noon, the school announced, "There will be a supervised release at the Jr High starting now. Parents can pull through the drive thru and request for their child to be released."