Boy, 13, Stabbed and Killed Outside of Chick-Fil-A in Los Angeles: 'Good Kid and a Good Soul'

Police in Los Angeles are investigating the death of a 13-year-old boy who was fatally stabbed outside of a local Chick-Fil-A.

The Los Angeles Police Department issued a news release on Friday, asking the community for help in finding the person who killed Marco Murillo Jr.

At 5:40 p.m. local time on Wednesday, LAPD officers with the Transit Services Division "observed a physical altercation involving several juvenile males at the intersection of 7th Street and Flower Street," the LAPD said.

Officers at the scene stepped in to diffuse the situation and discovered that Marco had been stabbed in the abdomen.

"Officers immediately provided medical treatment" and called for an ambulance. Marco was rushed to a local hospital. He was set to undergo surgery, however, he died at the hospital.

"The investigation at scene revealed that Murillo and the suspect were involved in a verbal dispute, which quickly escalated to a physical dispute. During the dispute, the suspect stabbed Murillo with an unidentified cutting instrument. The suspect ran from the scene, eastbound on

7th Street," the LAPD explained.

Marco's mother, Lorena Lopez, said her son was at Chick-Fil-A on 7th St. and Flower St. and was approached by a group of male teeangers, per ABC 7 in Los Angeles. That's when he was fatally stabbed before being transported to the hospital where he died.

"As far as I know my son's never seen these guys a day in his life," Lopez told the news station. "My son's never seen these guys. I've never seen them."

Marco's aunt, Alexis Lopez, remembered him as "a good kid, with good intentions and a good soul," according to the outlet.

A family friend, Amanda Patterson, told ABC 7 that Marco "was so loved. He was 13. He was so helpful and wonderful."

She urged the person responsible to surrender to police, adding, "It's the right thing to do. The mom doesn't deserve to bury her 13-year-old son."

While at the scene, officers handcuffed a person of interest. However, the unidentified person got away after a second person swung at police officers with a skateboard, ABC 7 reported. The individual with the skateboard was detained by officers.

The murder suspect, who is still at large, is said to be a White or Hispanic teenage male between 14 and 17. He's medium height and build, said officers in the press briefing.

Those with information are asked to contact Detective Gonzales, Los Angeles Police Department, Central Bureau Homicide, at (213)-996-4142. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247).

To remain anonymous, anyone with details can call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-(800)-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or visit www.lacrimestoppers.org.

A GoFundMe started by one of Marco's parents and relatives has raised nearly $2,000 of its $5,500 goal.

"A wonderful kid with a very bright life ahead of him. He enjoyed spending time with his family and always did his best to make everyone proud," the GoFundMe said of Marco. "The most thoughtful kid you can think of with the sweetest heart. He made an impact in everyone's life that he ever met, a soul too kind for this earth."

It concluded, "It comes with great pain and heartache for him to not be with us physically here today but we carry him In spirit as he watches us from the heavens. Where there is no pain, no fear, just love. Marco will always be known as a kid with a big smile, contagious laugh and a great heart."