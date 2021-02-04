Boy, 11, Who Was Shot with Mom and Sister, Named Mom's Boyfriend as Suspect Before He Died

Before he died, an 11-year-old Minnesota boy who was shot multiple times was able to tell police that his mother's boyfriend had allegedly shot him, as well as his mother and 14-year-old sister.

On Saturday, D'Zondria D. Wallace; her 14-year-old daughter La'Porsha; and her son Ja'Corbie, 11, were found dead in their Saint Paul home, according to a news release.

Officers had responded to a 911 call reporting a shooting when they discovered the 30-year-old and her daughter dead. Ja'Corbie was found unresponsive and was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Before he died, first responders asked Ja'Corbie who had shot him, to which the boy responded "Keith" -- the name of his mother's boyfriend, according to a criminal complaint obtained by WCNC, WBRC and KSTP.

Ja'Corbie had been shot five times. His sister was shot 10 times and his mother was shot twice.

On Sunday, Tekeith Jones, 26, was arrested. He faces three counts of second-degree intentional murder.

Wallace and her children, known to their family as "Tweety," "Suga" and "Coby," moved to Saint Paul less than six months ago from Mississippi to start a new life.

"She started to work, she moved into her own place, and began looking into schools," the family wrote on a GoFundMe page. "D'Zondria had dreams of becoming a lawyer, and helping minorities in need. D'Zondria was beautiful, outgoing, full of life that wanted the best for her children. D'Zondria loved her children with her whole heart."

According to the complaint, Jones allegedly told police he killed the family to save them.