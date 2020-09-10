"R.I.P champ gone but never forgotten," Mayweather wrote of Daniel Gonzalez

Boxer Daniel Gonzalez Who Was Signed by Floyd Mayweather Killed in Labor Day Shooting

An up-and-coming boxer has tragically died from his wounds after a shooting that left two others injured.

Daniel Gonzalez, who was signed by Mayweather Promotions in 2016, was shot in Moreno County Monday night, the Riverside County Sheriff's Office said in a press release.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Deputies from the Moreno Valley Sheriff Station responded to "a report of an assault with a deadly weapon," and after arriving minutes later, "located three male victims with gunshot wounds."

Gonzalez, 22, "succumbed to his injuries at the scene," while the two other victims, who were minors, were "transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries."

Since Gonzalez's death, Floyd Mayweather opened up to fans about his loss, sharing a photo of the two of them holding up Gonzalez's contract on Instagram.

"R.I.P champ gone but never forgotten," Mayweather, 43, wrote of Gonzalez in the caption of the photo, which shows Gonzalez wearing a Mayweather Boxing Club hat.

The investigation is currently ongoing, and it is unclear at this time if any arrests have been in connection to the shooting.

Mayweather previously opened up about signing Gonzalez in a Facebook post from August 2016.

"I want everyone to help me by welcoming Daniel Gonzalez to the Mayweather Promotions family," Mayweather wrote. "There are certain times when you know you've just struck gold and this is one of them!"

RELATED VIDEO: Floyd Mayweather's Ex-Girlfriend Josie Harris Reportedly Found Dead at 40

"Welcome 18-year-old phenomenon Danny Gonzalez with an incredible amateur record of 96-13," he continued. "This 9-time National Champion is a force to be reckoned with!"

"Follow this future World Champion, approved by the undefeated champion himself. Daniel Gonzalez is Floyd Mayweather, approved!" he finished the post.