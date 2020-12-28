Soldier Accused of Killing 3 People in 'Completely Random' Mass Shooting at Ill. Bowling Alley

Police allege that Duke Webb, a 37-year-old special forces assistant operations and intelligence sergeant in the U.S. Army, opened fire on Saturday night

An Army intelligence sergeant has been accused of opening fire in an Illinois bowling alley, leaving three people dead and three wounded.

Duke Webb, 37, has been charged with three counts of murder and three counts of first-degree attempted murder. He has been taken into custody.

Police tell WIFR-TV that Webb walked into Don Carter Lanes, in Rockford, Illinois, and allegedly opened fire on the patrons. Approximately 20-25 people were in the building at the time of the shooting.

Three men — ages 73, 69 and 65 — were killed in the shooting. Three more victims were taken to the hospital with injuries, Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea told reporters in a press conference, according to WIFR.

"A 14-year-old male who was shot in the face was subsequently airlifted to Madison and is in current stable condition," O’Shea told reporters. "A 16-year-old female was shot in the shoulder she has been treated and released from a local hospital. A 62-year-old male received multiple gunshot wounds and the last update we have from the hospital is he was in surgery overnight and in critical condition."

O'Shea said that the two teenage victims were at the bowling alley to pick up food for carry out.

The suspect has no known ties to the victims, O’Shea said. "We believe this was a completely random act, and there is no prior meeting or any kind of relationship between the suspect and any of the victims in this case,” O'Shea told reporters, according to the Associated Press.

The incident was captured on surveillance video and at least one eyewitness at the scene captured part of the shooting on cellphone video.

According to a follow-up report from WIFR-TV, Webb was a 12-year veteran of the U.S. Army, most recently serving as a special forces assistant operations and intelligence sergeant. He's assigned to the 3rd battalion at Camp Bull Simons Eglin Air Force Base in Florida.