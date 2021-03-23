Victims, Suspect in Boulder Supermarket Shooting Identified: 'We Are Heartbroken'

As police continue to investigate the events that led up to a mass shooting at a Colorado grocery store that left 10 people dead, authorities have now released the names and ages of the victims, as well as the identity of the alleged shooter.

During a press conference on Tuesday morning, Boulder police chief Maris Herold read the names of the victims. The youngest victim was 20; the oldest was 65.

The victims have been identified as Denny Strong, 20; Neven Stanisic, 23; Rikki Olds, 25; Tralona Bartkowika, 49; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Teri Leiker, 51; Officer Eric Talley, 51; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62; Jody Waters, 65.

The suspected shooter was identified as 21-year-old Ahmad Alissa of Arvada, Colorado. "There was an exchange of gunfire and the suspect was shot," said Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold at the press conference. "The suspect in stable condition and was taken for treatment."

Police received reports of an active shooter at a King Soopers grocery store around 2:30 p.m. on Monday afternoon.

Supermarket Shooting, Boulder Image zoom The scene in Boulder, Colorado, on Monday | Credit: Chet Strange/Getty Images

Supermarket Shooting, Boulder Image zoom The scene outside Monday's mass shooting | Credit: David Zalubowski/AP/Shutterstock

According to witnesses, the shooter entered the store and immediately began shooting. A shopper who was inside the store told The Denver Post that the shooter entered the building, "let off a couple of shots, then was silent, and then he let off a couple more."

Another witness told KCNC-TV that they heard "15 to 20" gunshots within a matter of seconds.

"I am so sorry this incident happened," Chief Harold told reporters. "We are going to do everything in our power to make sure that this suspect has a through trial and thorough investigation."

Alissa has been charged with 10 counts of murder, according to Herold. It is unclear whether he has retained an attorney authorized to speak on his behalf.

Boulder Co. District Attorney Michael Dougherty told reporters that authorities have not yet identified a motive in the shooting, but that they do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the community.

"At this time, we'll say that the community is safe," Dougherty said, adding that he will also pursue justice for the 10 victims and their families.

During the press conference, elected officials discussed the sorrow of the community.

"It's been a painful year," Colorado Governor Jared Polis told reporters. "As we sit here once again, surrounded by seemingly incomprehensible senseless loss."