How to Help Victims' Families and Survivors After Boulder Supermarket Shooting

The effects of mass shootings are far-reaching. They inflict unspeakable pain and impose financial hardship on the families of the victims while shattering a community's sense of security.

However, there are ways to help those who've been left to heal after Monday's shooting inside the King Soopers market in Boulder, Colo., which claimed the lives of 10 people. The suspect, Ahmad Alissa, 21, has been arrested and charged with 10 counts of murder.

The Colorado Healing Fund, a nonprofit forged in 2018 to help the public contribute to victims of mass casualty crimes in Colorado, is accepting donations on behalf of the families of the 10 people killed in Monday's mass shooting.

The organization identified the needs of the impacted community, and pays for everything from car rentals to air fare for relatives coming from out of town to attend funerals.

Meanwhile, Boulder's Organization of Emergency Management has compiled a list of organizations accepting donations on behalf of the victims.

In addition, the Boulder County Community Foundation has established the Boulder County Crisis Fund, with money raised helping the families of the victims as well as the Boulder community.

The Colorado Fallen Hero Foundation is raising funds for memorial services and the family of Boulder policeman Eric Talley, who was the first on the scene of Monday's shooting and was killed by the suspect.

A woman prepares to lay flowers at a makeshift memorial on a police vehicle outside police headquarters Image zoom Credit: Bob Strong/UPI/Shutterstock

Also, GoFundMe has created a special launch page for campaigns intended to raise funds for the families of the victims from Monday's mass shooting.

There, you will find a GoFundMe established for Talley's wife and seven children that has already raised nearly $600,000.

Close to $60,000 has been raised through GoFundMe for 62-year-old Lynn Murray's relatives.

Murray, a driver for Uber and Lyft, was in the store Monday working as an Instacart shopper, getting groceries for others, the page states.

boulder shooting Image zoom Scene in Boulder, Colorado, after shooting | Credit: Chet Strange/Getty

Over $57,000 has been donated to a GoFundMe for the family of Denny Stong, who, at 20, was the youngest of the 10 victims. Stong was one of the store's employees.

There are other GoFundMe campaigns set up for all of the victims from the Boulder attack, including Neven Stanisic, 23; Rikki Olds, 25; Tralona Bartkowiak, 49; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Teri Leiker, 51; Kevin Mahoney, 61; and Jody Waters, 65.

Two other funds have been created to help store employees who survived the shooting but are forever changed by it, and are available here and here.

The suspect allegedly purchased the gun used in the deadly attacks just six days before, according to authorities.

The Boulder mass shooting occurred six days after a gunman allegedly killed eight people in the Atlanta area at three separate Asian spas. Georgia authorities have said the suspect in that shooting obtained the gun he used the same day of the shootings, which was March 16.

The King Soopers shooter's rampage ended when police shot the suspect. The bullet that hit him entered and exited his right thigh, authorities said.