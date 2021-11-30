Investigators have yet to comment on a possible motive for the killing

Boston Mom Is Brutally Murdered on Thanksgiving 2 Months After Giving Birth, Man Arrested

Authorities in Lowell, Mass., have arrested a 22-year-old man, charging him with murder in connection with the death of new mom Dejah Jenkins-Minus.

Jenkins-Minus, 22, was killed in Lowell on Thanksgiving Day, according to a statement from the Middlesex District Attorney's Office.

The Boston woman gave birth to a baby girl two months ago, the Boston Herald reports.

Today, Leonard D. Robinson will stand before a judge for his arraignment.

Robinson's arrest was announced on Monday. It was not immediately clear if he has retained a lawyer.

"The preliminary investigation suggests that Robinson allegedly killed Dejah Jenkins-Minus on November 25, 2021, in a home located on Llewelyn Street before fleeing the scene," notes the statement from the district attorney's office.

"Lowell Police responded to the house on November 26, 2021, at approximately 10:45 a.m., to conduct a well-being check for Jenkins and her two-month-old daughter at the request of a person known to Dejah Jenkins-Minus," the statement adds.

Police arrived to find the young mother's body. The baby was located unharmed.

The coroner's office determined Jenkins-Minus died from multiple sharp force injuries. A knife was recovered from the scene.

Police have yet to comment on a possible motive for the homicide.