Boston Reporter Is Stabbed with Scissors While Working on a Story

A veteran reporter is healing after being stabbed over the weekend while on assignment in Boston.

Ted Wayman, a reporter for WCVB-TV Channel 5, was in Boston's Copley Square on Sunday evening when a man approached him, stabbing him in the arm with a pair of scissors.

The attack on the Emmy Award winning journalist, who has been a fixture in New England news for 30 years, was covered by the Boston Globe, the Boston Herald, and the Associated Press.

Wayman was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

A photojournalist working with Wayman Sunday was not injured.

Ro Dooley Webster, a spokeswoman for WCVB-TV, told multiple outlets Wayman will make a full recovery.

A police statement on the stabbing indicates the incident happened at the corner of Dartmouth and Boylston Streets.

Wayman "stated he had several interactions with the suspect who had been antagonizing the victim as well as other individuals in the area throughout the day," reads the statement.

The reporter "stated when he asked the suspect to leave him alone, the suspect responded by taking out a pair of scissors and in a threatening manner, the suspect held the scissors above his head in a closed grip. The suspect then began stabbing the passenger's side window of the victim's van multiple times, causing scratches to the glass window. As the victim attempted to close the door to the van, the suspect stabbed him on the left forearm causing a severe laceration. The victim was eventually able to close the door, preventing additional harm."

The suspect fled on foot, but police chased him down.

Cirilio Aldana-Peraedes, 44, was arrested a short while later and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Aldana-Peraedes could not be reached for comment. He has not entered pleas to the charges, and it was unclear Wednesday if he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.