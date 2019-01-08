Boston Marathon Bombing Survivor Adrianne Haslet in Hospital After Being Hit by a Car

Adrianne Haslet is proving she’s a fighter yet again.

The professional dancer, who lost part of her leg during the Boston Marathon bombings in 2013, underwent surgery this weekend after she was struck by a car while crossing the street on Saturday.

Haslet confirmed the devastating news on her Instagram on Sunday, sharing a photo of herself lying in the hospital bed with a brace around her neck.

“Struck by a car on Commonwealth Avenue, while on a crosswalk,” she explained in the post. “Thrown into the air and landed, crushing the left side of my body. Yesterday. I’m completely broken. More surgery to come.”

She also posted two videos on her Instagram Stories and thanked her followers for their support through this trying time.

“The outpouring of support has been amazing. I’m really scared and heading into my next surgery. I don’t know how many more there will be,” she said on Monday morning before pausing due to the pain from her injuries. “Ow…” she whimpered.

“I can feel your love and support and I just want to say thank you,” Haslet added. “I’m really scared but I think I’m in good hands.”

The driver was attempting to make a left turn down on Commonwealth Avenue in Boston when he struck Haslet, Boston Police told PEOPLE. Due to a combination of dark, rainy weather conditions and Haslet wearing all black, the driver claimed he did not see her, according to the police.

The driver was later issued an MA Uniform Citation for Failure to Stop for a Pedestrian in Marked Crosswalk, BPD said.

Following the crash, Haslet’s brother Thomas Grilk spoke out on Facebook, explaining that his sister had broken three different bones, as well as dislocated her shoulder.

“If there’s a fairness in this universe one wonders where it is,” Grilk, the executive director of the Boston Athletic Association, said, according to CBS Boston.

“She is one of the most positive people I have ever seen. She has driven herself forward that way,” he added.

The accident comes just three months ahead of Haslet’s planned return to the 2019 Boston Marathon in April. She had been training with Heartbreak Hill Running Company, often documenting her workouts on social media.

On Monday, Heartbreak Hill Running President Dan Fitzgerald spoke out on Twitter and sent a message of support to Haslet.

Our team name, the “Heartbreakers”, is usually a cute play on words relating to life & racing & their intersection. With this, the team is actually heartbroken. Sending love to @AdrianneHaslet. https://t.co/Zuw2M3wrNl — Dan Fitzgerald (@CoachDanBOS) January 7, 2019

“Our team name, the ‘Heartbreakers’, is usually a cute play on words relating to life & racing & their intersection. With this, the team is actually heartbroken. Sending love to @AdrianneHaslet,” he tweeted.

In 2014, Haslet ran the last few blocks of the marathon with her brothers, and in 2015, she foxtrotted across the finish line with her dance partner. In 2016, she ran the entire race for the first time on her own since the bombings.

Most recently, Haslet ran in 2018, but did not make it to the finish line after suffering a health scare.

“I’m not defeated. I said I’d give this race everything I’ve got, and I did. My mind lasted longer than my body, yet my heart NEVER quit,” she wrote on Instagram in April. “I’ve done Boston before. Today wasn’t my day. I’ll be back.”

On April 15, 2013, two explosions occurred near the finish line during the Boston Marathon, killing three people and injuring more than 100.