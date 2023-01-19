Boston Man Arrested, Charged After Allegedly Trying to Hire Hitmen to Murder His Wife, Her New Boyfriend

Mohammed Chowdhury allegedly agreed to pay $4,000 each for the murder of his wife and her new boyfriend while communicating with undercover agents

By
Published on January 19, 2023 09:38 AM
handcuffs
Handcuffs. Photo: Getty

A Boston man has been arrested and charged after he allegedly tried to hire hitmen to murder his wife and her new boyfriend.

Earlier this week, Mohammed Chowdhury was charged by criminal complaint with one count of murder-for-hire, according to a press release from the United States Attorney's Office. After an initial appearance in federal court on Wednesday, Chowdhury, 46, was detained and is pending a detention hearing scheduled for Friday.

Per the release, Chowdhury allegedly gave undercover agents who were posing as contract killers information about his wife and her boyfriend, including where they live and their work location and schedules, as well as photographs, with instructions to murder them and make sure that the evidence did not trace back to him.

Chowdhury allegedly agreed to pay $4,000 per murder, with a deposit of $500, the release said. When he met with the undercover agents on Tuesday, the Attorney's Office said he allegedly provided the $500 deposit and confirmed that he wanted the murders to take place, before he was then taken into federal custody.

His charging statute provides for a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000, according to the release.

Chowdhury had previously been charged with violating an abuse prevention order that prohibited him from abusing, contacting or coming within a certain distance of his wife in October 2019. He pleaded to sufficient facts and received a continuance without a finding, the Attorney's Office said.

Modern LED light bar on police cruiser flashing red and blue emergency lights.
Police car. Getty

Chowdhury allegedly began looking to hire someone to murder his wife in November 2022, per the Attorney's Office. After an individual notified federal law enforcement about Chowdhury's alleged plan, they said that he had reportedly paid someone to conduct his wife's murder, though he told them that they took his money and did not follow through.

Chowdhury then allegedly told the individual that he wanted the murder to take place as soon as possible, the release stated, and he would get the money needed to do so by any means necessary, including robbing a store.

The individual then provided Chowdhury's contact information to law enforcement, who used an undercover agent to pretend to be a contract killer to communicate with Chowdhury about his alleged murder-for-hire plot, according to the Attorney's Office.

The release stated that Chowdhury met with undercover agents posing as the hitman and their associates to have his wife and her new boyfriend, whom she left him for, murdered on numerous occasions throughout December 2022 and January 2023.

Chowdhury allegedly explained during the meetings that his wife wouldn't let him see his children and he wanted who he thought were the hitmen to rob and beat his wife and her boyfriend so that he would not be a suspect, the release said.

It is not immediately clear if Chowdhury has a legal representative to comment on his behalf.

