Woman, 2 Small Children Die After Being Found Unconscious Near Boston Parking Garage

An unidentified woman and two small children have been pronounced dead after being found unconscious on a Boston sidewalk on Christmas Day.

The victims were found outside the Renaissance Park Garage near Northeastern University just before 1:30 p.m. on Christmas Day. They were later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

In a press conference covered by CNN, Boston Police Commissioner William Gross said that the cause and manner of death are not being released at this time.

“Today is a tragedy,” Gross said, according to the Associated Press.

Police have been investigating a SUV parked on the top level of the parking garage. There were two child car seats in the vehicle. Police have not yet disclosed what they found during the search.

“At this point, this is a death investigation,” Gross told reporters. He refused to speculate on what had happened to the three victims and did not address whether a suicide had been involved. He asked that anyone with information about the woman or children to contact police.

According to CBS News, several people witnessed the incident, including passengers on a bus that was pulling into a MBTA station next to the garage.

The investigation will be headed by the district attorney, who will receive assistance from Boston Police, Boston Transit Police and Northeastern University Police.

In the same press conference, District Attorney Rachael Rollins said that the holiday season can be hard for some people.

“On Christmas and the holiday season where many people are celebrating, it can be a challenging and difficult time,” Rollins told reporters. “I feel it imperative that we let people know that there is help.”

“As a mother, it was incredibly hard, this scene in particular, where there were two young children that lost their lives today,” she continued. “We’re going to do everything that we can to get the answers.”