Daniel Martinez, 23, was celebrating St. Patrick’s Day weekend in Boston with friends when he was stabbed to death near a popular downtown bar, say police

Boston Bouncer Accused of Fatally Stabbing U.S. Marine Vet Who Was Turned Away from Bar

A U.S. Marine Corps veteran who was visiting Boston for St. Patrick's Day was fatally stabbed over the weekend, and a bouncer at the bar where he was refused entry has been charged with murder.

Daniel Martinez, 23, of Palos Hills, Ill., was excited to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Boston with friends, his mother, Apolonia Martinez told WCVB.

Martinez had finished his active duty as a U.S. Marine in 2021, after serving for four years, Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said, Boston 25 News reports.

"I didn't think he would not come back to me, so it's really hard," Apolonia told WCVB.

On Saturday evening, Daniel and a friend headed to the popular Sons of Boston bar and grill, just steps from Faneuil Hall Marketplace. But shortly before 7 p.m., Boston police received a call that someone had been stabbed in that area, the Boston Police Department said in a statement.

They found Daniel on the ground, suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives with the Boston Police Homicide Unit investigated the stabbing and identified Alvaro Larrama, 38, of East Boston, as the suspect wanted in connection to the incident.

On Monday, Larrama surrendered to Boston Police and was taken into custody.

He is charged with murder.

Authorities have not released details about what allegedly led to the stabbing. "I can't discern any motive, other than a possible disagreement between the two parties," Hayden said, Boston 25 News reports.

According to a police report filed in court and obtained by Boston 25 News, after Daniel and his friend were refused entry into the bar, "there was an exchange of words."

The two began walking away from the bar when "Larrama was then observed running after the victim, with what appeared to be an unknown object in his right hand, which he was extending towards the victim as he pursued him," the police report says, Boston 25 News reports.

Larrama was also caught on surveillance footage following Daniel and his friend, WCVB reports.

"Apparently aware he was being pursued, the victim turned and faced Larrama, extending his left hand as if to block or fend off an imminent attack," the report says.

"The victim then struck Larrama on the left side of Larrama's head with what appeared to be an aluminum beer bottle," it says.

"An altercation then ensued during which Larrama can be seen striking the victim in the area of the victim's left chest two times, the second of which caused the victim to grasp the area of his left chest with his hand," according to the police report, Boston 25 News reports. Daniel then collapsed.

Larrama's co-workers brought him back to the bar where he washed his hands, threw away his hat and sweatshirt and ran out of the back door, the report says.

As police continue to investigate, Daniel's friends and family are mourning his loss.

His mother told Boston 25 News that she worried constantly about her son when he was an active-duty Marine.

Once he finished serving, "I finally let my guard down a little bit," Apolonia told Boston 25 News.

"It was a sigh of relief for me," she said. "I'm like, 'Okay, he's home, my boy's home.' Now, I could just exhale. And then, for this to happen, it just doesn't make sense."

Daniel had a bright future, Apolonia told WCVB. "He was just getting started, and he just got plucked from our life in such a terrible way," she said.

"He just had all kinds of plans that now that will never come to light," she told WCVB. "It's heartbreaking."

It is unclear whether Larrama has retained an attorney who can speak on his behalf. He remains in jail without bail as he awaits his next court date.