Boston Basketball Star Who Was 'Life of the Party' Is Murdered in Street, Suspect Was Former Friend

A teenage basketball standout was shot and killed on a Boston street, and authorities have arrested a former friend and charged him with murder.

Alissa King, 17, was found shortly after 3:30 p.m. on April 15. She had been shot multiple times. EMTs rushed to help her but were unable to save the girl’s life. She was pronounced dead at the scene. In a press conference, Police Commissioner William Gross said that officers had recovered a firearm from the scene.

Authorities soon arrested 18-year-old Anthony Kelley and charged him with several felonies, including murder, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition.

According to the Boston Globe, Kelley was arraigned on all the charges last week. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf and he was held without bail. Court records do not reflect an attorney authorized to speak on his behalf, but his case has been assigned to the public defender’s office.

According to Boston.com, Alissa King played on the Boston Showstoppers, an academic and athletic enrichment program that develops elite female student-athletes. She dreamed of playing basketball in college after her expected graduation from high school in 2022.

Friends and family say that the teen had a quick sense of humor and an contagious laugh. “She was the life of the party, my little angel,” her mother, Alana Farrell told WHDH-TV on Sunday. “She was always happy, caring, always trying to help her friends, trying to help each other out.”

Those close to Alissa have set up a GoFundMe to help cover the cost of her funeral.

“Words can’t describe the pain Alissa King’s family and friends are feeling during this difficult time,” the GoFundMe page states. “Alissa was only 17 years old. Her smile was infectious and would light up any room she walked into.”

“We are going to miss her passion for basketball and Nike,” the page continues. “She was her mother’s heartbeat and best friend. She had a lot of friends who loved her and she truly had the kindest heart.”

Investigators ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact detectives at 617 343-4470. Anonymous tips can be made by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting “TIP” to 27463.