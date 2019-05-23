Border Patrol Agent in Ariz. Accused of Raping Multiple Women

An Arizona Border Patrol agent is accused of raping multiple women over the course of seven years, PEOPLE confirms.

Steve Charles Holmes, 33, was arrested Tuesday and charged with three counts of sexual assault and three counts of aggravated assault, Tucson police announced in a press release obtained by PEOPLE.

On May 13, police were informed of a Border Patrol agent allegedly assaulting a woman. The woman told investigators she had met Holmes on an online dating app and that during their conversation he identified himself as a Border Patrol Agent.

When the pair went out on a date, Holmes allegedly sexually assaulted the woman, she said.

During their investigation, authorities uncovered additional women who alleged having similar experiences with Holmes over the course of seven years, from January 2012 to January 2019.

Holmes has been a Border Patrol agent for seven years.

“We do not tolerate misconduct on or off duty, and will fully cooperate with all investigations of alleged misconduct by our personnel,” the Customs and Border Protection said in a statement to the Arizona Daily Star.

Holmes was arrested and booked into Pima County Jail. It is unclear whether he has an attorney.