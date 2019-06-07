Remains of Missing N.Y. Woman Are ID'd in Florida — and Police Think She Was Possibly Murdered

Image zoom Jenna Jacobsen Palm Beach Sheriff's Office

A New York woman’s bones were positively identified thousands of miles away in Florida, and local police have classified the case as a homicide investigation, officials say.

The Palm Beach County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the remains belonged to Jenna Jacobsen, a 20-year-old woman from Long Island.

“The medical examiner has advised detectives that Jenna died of undetermined means, however, detectives are investigating her death as a homicide,” the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a statement on Twitter.

About a month ago, Jacobsen left her New York home and was supposed to enter a substance abuse treatment center in Broward County, Florida, when it unexpectedly shut down, her father told local TV station WPTV. She was in the process of transferring to another facility in West Palm Beach, the dad added.

“They made it as far as Lake Worth, there was an altercation, and she disappeared,” her father Chris Jacobsen told the news station.

Sheriff deputies state she was last seen on April 25 in Lake Worth Beach when they spotted her and a man in an alley, the Palm Beach Post reports. Police arrested the man on an outstanding warrant, and when they returned, Jacobsen was gone.

Less than a week later, at about 7:30 a.m. on April 30, her bones were discovered in a wooded area in Lantana, Florida, local station WPTV originally reported.

Jacobsen’s mother is hoping to find answers, she said.

“Hopefully we resolve what happened to my daughter, but this can’t happen to another kid,” Lori Jacobsen told the Palm Beach Post.

Jacosen’s father described his daughter as “an extremely kind, loving young woman.”

He added, “She had hopes and dreams and was aspiring to go to college and work in the veterinarian field.”

Anyone with information regarding the death of Jacobsen is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.