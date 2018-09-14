Woman's Body Found in Recycling Bin in Texas Man's Bedroom — and Now He's Charged with Murder

A 24-year-old Texas man is behind bars this week on murder and evidence tampering charges after his mother allegedly discovered the dead body of a woman in his bedroom, stuffed inside a recycling bin.

The coroner identified the body recovered Sept. 5 from Alex Akpan’s Houston bedroom as that of Irene Yemitan, 23, who was strangled to death.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by PEOPLE, Akpan has allegedly refused to cooperate with investigators.

It remains unclear what may have motivated the killing.

The warrant makes no mention of how Akpan may have known Yemitan, who was strangled to death.

Investigators allege in the warrant that Akpan’s mother noticed a sealed green recycling bin in her son’s room.

The mother allegedly went to inspect the receptacle, thinking it was odd that it wasn’t in its normal spot behind their home.

The warrant says she told police she lifted the bin and saw a human foot. “She tipped the bin over and saw a black female inside,” reads the warrant.

Alex Akpan Harris County Sheriff's Office

The mother told investigators she called for an ambulance and phoned her ex-husband, who rushed to the home. They both attempted to revive the unresponsive woman before the ambulance arrived.

Later, investigators attempted to speak to Akpan, who requested an attorney.

It is not known at this time when Yemitan died.

Akpan has not entered pleas to the charges against him. PEOPLE was unable to reach his attorney for comment.