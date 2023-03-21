Body of Missing Texas Toddler Nadia Lee Found Months After Her Mom Was Found Slain, Dad Faces Charges

Remains believed to be those of a missing 2-year-old girl have been found this week in the same Texas city where her mother was allegedly murdered by the toddler's father about five months earlier.

Jyron Charles Lee, 26, is accused of killing his 2-year-old daughter, Nadia Lee, who was last seen alive in October 2022, and his wife, 22-year-old Nancy Reed, according to a press release from the Houston Police Department.

The body of a child was recovered from the Vince Bayou in Pasadena on March 20, police said. Investigators are still waiting for autopsy results to confirm whether the remains are those of Nadia.

Police believe Lee injured Nadia and caused her death on Oct. 16, 2022, in Pasadena. He was charged with capital murder in December 2022.

On Oct. 19, 2022, Lee was charged with murder in the death of his wife, Reed, who is also Nadia's mother.

An investigation began on Oct. 18, 2022, when officers responded to a report of an assault at a Pasadena hotel, police said.

According to police, Lee allegedly got into an argument in front of their two children and admitted to putting his wife in a chokehold to "prevent her from injuring their children," a release states.

Reed was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

During the investigation, police learned that Nadia had not been accounted for and officially ruled her missing. Lee was later identified as a suspect in both Reed's and Nadia's deaths.

Relatives of Reed's previously told ABC13 they were trying to help her get out of an alleged abusive relationship.

It was not immediately clear if Lee had entered a plea or retained an attorney to comment on his behalf.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.