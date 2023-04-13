Body Recovered During Search for Woman Last Seen on Date at Seattle Mariners Game

Authorities have recovered a body during the search for a Washington mom who disappeared after going on a date at a Seattle Mariners baseball game last month, multiple outlets report.

According to The Seattle Times, KOMO-TV and KIRO-TV, the Seattle Police Department said they discovered remains during a search for Leticia Martinez-Cosman, who was last seen alive March 31 at T-Mobile Park. Authorities did not confirm the remains were those of Martinez-Cosman.

"SPD Homicide Detectives followed leads obtained during the investigation which resulted in the recovery of a deceased subject in the Renton area Tuesday afternoon. The King County Medical Examiner's Office will confirm the identity of the deceased and the cause and manner of death," police said in a statement, per the outlets.

Family told police they last heard from Martinez-Cosman, 58, the evening of the 31st when she texted them a selfie of her and her date Brett Gitchel at the game, PEOPLE previously reported.

Since then, police arrested Gitchel, 46, in connection with her disappearance.

He is also accused of kidnapping her adult son, Patrick Cosman, who has special needs, shortly after Martinez-Cosman vanished.

Patrick told police he was able to fight off Gitchel and escape.

"Brett Gitchel kidnapped her disabled son and attempted to strangle him to unconsciousness," court documents obtained by PEOPLE read. "Two hours after the kidnapping and assault of her son, Leticia's car was found burned from a fire started with accelerants in the passenger seat."

Gitchel remains jailed on charges of murder, kidnapping, unlawful possession of a firearm, theft and arson, jail records show.

He is being held on $5 million bail.

Attorney information for Gitchel was unavailable and it was unclear if he entered a plea to the charges.

Meantime, the family of Martinez-Cosman has set up a GoFundMe on behalf of Patrick, suggesting they believe his mother is dead.

"Patrick has special needs and needs full-time care," the fundraiser description reads. "Letty was his caretaker, and his life has been turned upside down."

It continues, "The family is raising money to pay for Patrick's on-going care. Patrick will have extensive physical and mental health needs in the days and months ahead and we cannot do it alone."

The investigation remains ongoing.

PEOPLE's request for comment from the Seattle Police Department was not immediately returned.