Body of Woman Missing Since November Found in U-Haul Truck in California

Police have identified a body that was found last week in a U-Haul truck.

On Wednesday, employees of the vehicle rental company in Fullerton, California, discovered the body while clearing out and doing inventory in one of the trucks, Anaheim Police Department spokesperson Shane Carringer told PEOPLE.

The truck was not returned to U-Haul on time and was towed back to the storage facility with property still inside it, said Carringer. The remains were reportedly wrapped in cardboard and plastic, according to KTLA.

Authorities announced on Friday that the body was identified as Ashley Manning, 29, who was first reported missing by her family in November.

An autopsy was performed on Friday, when a coroner identified Manning, however, a cause of death has not been determined, according to police.

The body located in a moving truck in Fullerton has been identified as Ashley Manning, a 29 year old female resident of Anaheim. The cause of Ashley’s death has yet to be determined pending toxicology results. pic.twitter.com/Vj9WoMlz6f — Anaheim PD (@AnaheimPD) January 10, 2020

Though the case has not been deemed a homicide, detectives are actively working on the case and treating it as if it were a homicide, Carringer said. As of now, no suspects have been reported.

In a Facebook post last month, Manning’s sister called for help in finding her sibling, writing that the family last saw her on Nov. 12 and last had contact with her on Nov. 16.

According to KTLA, her sister confirmed the news on Friday, writing on social media, “As a family we are trying to navigate this tragedy and this extremely hard time.”

Police called the circumstances of the situation “suspicious,” according to CNN. It is unknown how long the body was stored in the U-Haul truck, and investigators are awaiting the results of a toxicology report, which will give insight to a cause of death.