Body of Unidentified Boy Found in Ind. Woods Was Inside Las Vegas-Themed Suitcase, Officials Say
The body of an unidentified boy found in rural Washington County, Indiana was discovered inside a Las Vegas-themes suitcase, according to authorities.
On Tuesday, Indiana State Police announced that the body was located "inside a closed hard case suitcase" in a press release that included a photo of the luggage which shows the Las Vegas welcome sign.
"The suitcase has a distinctive Las Vegas design on its front and back," Sgt. Carey Huls of the Indiana State Police said in the press release. "Investigators hope this image will lead to more specific tips and the identification of the child."
Investigators believe the boy is approximately 5 years old based on the autopsy which was conducted on Tuesday. He is described as "a black male, approximately four feet tall, with a slender build and short haircut," according to the press release.
No cause of death is confirmed at this time and results of the toxicology report are still pending, the press release stated.
Indiana State Police are continuing to seek the public's help in identifying the young boy. Officials have already received 200 calls after setting up a tip line on Monday, but none have "led to the identification of the deceased child."
"Right now that is the number one point of this investigation, to find out who this child is," Huls said during a press conference on Monday. "At this point, we still do not have that information... and he deserves to be heard."
The body was found by someone hunting for mushrooms around a wooded area on Saturday night, police said in an earlier statement.
Indiana State Police have not yet received a missing child report that matches the boy's description, Huls said during the press conference.
"Somebody out there either knows and isn't saying something or hasn't had the opportunity to see this in the media yet and doesn't know," he explained.
"This obviously could be a national thing," he later added. "It could be a child from any location. We're not going to preclude anybody, and we're going to look at any information that comes in that could answer the question as to the identity of this child."
Indiana State Police asked the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children's forensics services team for help in their investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Indiana State Police tip hotline at 1-888-437-6432.