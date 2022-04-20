Body of Unidentified Boy Found in Ind. Woods Was Inside Las Vegas-Themed Suitcase, Officials Say

https://content.govdelivery.com/bulletins/gd/INPOLICE-3142c6b INDIANA STATE POLICE; SELLERSBURG DISTRICT; 8014 Highway 311; Sellersburg; IN 47172; www.in.gov/isp; FOR RELEASE: Upon Receipt; CONTACT:; Sgt. Carey Huls; Public Information Officer; 812-569-5242; DATE:; April 19; 2022; ISP Continues to ask for Public’s Help in Identification of Deceased Child; Sellersburg – April 19; 2022: Detectives with the Indiana State Police continue to ask for the public’s help in identifying a deceased child located in rural Washington County on Saturday.; A toll-free tip line was established on Monday; and Investigators have received approximately 200 calls from the public. Unfortunately; none of those calls have led to the identification of the deceased child. Many of those calls related to information of children already documented as missing. Investigators are thankful for all the tips that are coming in but ask that the public does not send information on children already documented as missing at this time. Investigators say those cases are already being looked in to.; An autopsy was conducted on Tuesday; however; no information as to the cause of death was determined. Results of the toxicology report are still pending; and investigators are hopeful that information will shed more light on the cause of death.; Based on information provided by the autopsy; Investigators believe the child is approximately 5 years old. He is described as a black male; approximately four feet tall; with a slender build and short haircut.; Investigators are now releasing the location where the child was located as the 7000 block of East Holder Road in Washington County. Tragically; the child was located inside a closed hard case suitcase. The suitcase has a distinctive Las Vegas design on its front and back and a photo is attached to this news release. Investigators hope this image will lead to more specific tips and the identification of the child.; Anyone with information is asked to call the toll-free number established for this case: 1-888-437-6432.

Credit: INDIANA STATE POLICE