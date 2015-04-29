Body of Missing Woman Erica Alonso Found Two Months After Her Disappearance on Valentine's Day

The body of Erica Alonso, the 28-year-old woman who had been missing since Valentine’s Day, was found Monday night just off of Ortega Highway in Orange County, California.

A group of biologists stumbled across her decomposing corpse in a creek bed, CBS News reports. “It wasn’t very far in terms of distance off the Ortega Highway,” Orange County Sheriff s Lt. Jeff Hallock said.

He added: “[She] was down in an embankment, kind of a ravine or a creek. I think investigators are very hopeful that they will uncover some evidence that will be very useful during the autopsy.”

Alonso’s disappearance had baffled investigators. She was last seen driving off in her car alone after an argument with her boyfriend following a night of partying – and until now, police had few leads in the case.

Her car was discovered last month about a mile from her family’s Laguna Hills, California, home. The vehicle had “definitely been sitting there” for weeks, Hallock told PEOPLE at the time.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday.

