Body of Missing Wisconsin Woman Emily Rogers Found, Multiple Suspects in Custody: Police
The body of Emily Rogers, who was last seen April 26 and reported missing on May 1, has been found, police said in a news release posted to Facebook on Thursday.
"The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) is thankful for all the community members that volunteered to search for Emily Rogers along with MPD. Unfortunately, Emily Rogers was found deceased this afternoon in St. Francis," the news release stated.
"This remains an open and ongoing investigation. Multiple suspects are in custody related to this investigation," the news release continued. "The Milwaukee Police Department sends our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Emily Rogers that are impacted by this tragedy."
PEOPLE'S request for comment from the Milwaukee Police Department was not immediately returned.
Rogers, 23, was last seen near her Milwaukee, Wisconsin, home around 4:30 p.m. April 26 wearing a T-shirt, skinny jeans and black-and-gold Timberland boots.
In a news release Tuesday, police classified Rogers as a "critical missing person," adding, "There is reasonable suspicion to believe her disappearance is not voluntary and/or she is the victim of foul play."
A friend of the missing woman reported finding Rogers' phone in some bushes, and on Monday, police searched a park about a half-mile from where the phone reportedly was found, reports FOX 6 Milwaukee.
It had originally been reported that Rogers' 1-year-old daughter was also missing, but police said Tuesday the girl had been located safe, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office said an autopsy is scheduled for Friday, per WTMJ-TV Milwaukee.
Anyone with more information can contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.