Body of Missing Wisconsin Woman Emily Rogers Found, Multiple Suspects in Custody: Police

***Update*** Critical Missing Woman Found Deceased MILWAUKEE, WI - The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) is thankful for all the community members that volunteered to search for Emily Rogers along with MPD. Unfortunately, Emily Rogers was found deceased this afternoon in St. Francis. This remains an open and ongoing investigation. Multiple suspects are in custody related to this investigation. The Milwaukee Police Department sends our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Emily Rogers that are impacted by this tragedy. #MKEPD #CriticalMissingPerson Emily Rogers is a Critical Missing person. There is reasonable suspicion to believe her disappearance is not voluntary and/or she is the victim of foul play. Milwaukee Police are actively following up on all leads and request that anyone with any information regarding Emily Rogers contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

Credit: Milwaukee Police Department