According to reports, someone called 911 on Wednesday to report a stench of what they believed to be a decomposing body coming from a white Honda

Body of Missing Texas Mom of 4 Found Stuffed in Trunk of Car, Suspect at Large

The dead body of a Texas mom was found stuffed in a car trunk six days after she was reported missing, according to reports.

Although the 24-year-old victim, Angela Leann Mitchell, hailed from Dickinson, Texas, she was reportedly last seen May 5 by a friend about 12 miles away in Texas City, per KHOU-TV.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to KTRK-TV, someone called 911 on Wednesday to report a stench of what they believed to be a decomposing body, coming from a white Honda that had been parked in a Texas City neighborhood for days.

Upon investigation, authorities discovered Angela's body in the trunk of the vehicle. Her cause of death is pending, per the station, and no suspects have been arrested.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

After not hearing from her daughter for 24 hours last week, Angela's mom, Georgia Mitchell, said she contacted authorities in Texas City, where her daughter was allegedly last spotted. She said law enforcement passed her off to Angela's hometown police in Dickinson, according to KHOU.

She alleges neither department prioritized her daughter's disappearance.

"I went back to Texas City and they turned me away again for the second or third time and told me I had to file with Dickinson because she resided in Dickinson," Georgia told the station on Thursday.

"I just wanted to find my baby. I just wanted somebody to help me, and nobody was helping me," she alleged.

Georgia told KTRK, "She didn't deserve for someone to take her life. She's not a bad person."

Angela leaves behind four children, ranging in age from 9 years old to 7 months old.

"Well, he's going to know his mama," Georgia said of Angela's infant son. "He is, because I am going to make sure. But the fact that he is not going to remember what a wonderful mother he had and how much she loved him — I am going to make sure that he knows."

A GoFundMe with a $10,000 goal has been organized to help cover funeral costs.