Body of Missing Quinton Simon May Not Be Found Despite 'Grueling' Landfill Search, Say Police

Quinton Simon went missing from his Georgia home on Oct. 5. Authorities have named his mother as their prime suspect

By
Published on November 3, 2022 11:26 AM
Body of Missing Quinton Simon May Never Be Found Say Authorities As Search Enters Fourth Week
Photo: Chatham County Police Department

Authorities are continuing to search for toddler Quinton Simon, who went missing from the playpen at his Georgia home on Oct. 5

While the child has been missing for four weeks, and the Chatham County Police Department and others have been digging through "thousands of tons of garbage" in a landfill, authorities put out a statement Wednesday saying that it is possible he may not be found.

"We knew going into this landfill search, the odds of recovering Quinton's remains were low," the department wrote on Facebook and Twitter. "Most landfill searches do not end in a recovery due to many factors including volume of trash to search and compression of the debris, however, we stay focused."

"The landfill search has been a task more grueling than anyone could imagine," added the post. "We would like to thank the dedicated Chatham County Police Department, FBI, GBI and Chatham County Sheriff's Office personnel who have gone to that site day after day – determined to find Quinton and to find answers."

The police added that the boy's mother, Leilani Simon, 22, remains the prime suspect, stating that "everything still points" to his remains being recovered in the landfill.

She was previously named as the prime suspect after her 20-month-old son went missing from their Buckhalter Road home in Savannah on Oct, 5, although no charges have been filed against her. The child was reported missing around 9 a.m. the morning of his disappearance after Quinton's family realized he was gone at 6 a.m. He was wearing a light blue Sesame Street shirt and black pants.

In an Oct. 25 interview with local station WTOC-TV, Simon said that she wanted her son to be recovered "happy and alive."

"We want him back in our arms, holding us. That's what we want," she added.

"We're just hoping that he's in somebody's house and they're feeding him and maybe they wanted a baby or couldn't have a baby," she told the station. "Maybe they thought they were his savior. That's our best hope at this point."

Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley speaks to reporters as he stands in front of a large photo of missing toddler Quinton Simon at a police operations center being used in the search for the boy's remains just outside Savannah, Ga., . Quinton was reported missing from his home Oct. 5, 2022, by his mother Missing Toddler-Georgia, Savannah, United States - 18 Oct 2022
Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley speaks at a press conference about the search for missing toddler Quinton Simon. Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock

Previously, Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley told reporters that police believe Quinton's body was put in a trash bin and later dumped at the landfill, according to the Savannah Morning News.

While many have aided in the search, other locals have since picketed outside the family home in Georgia, where four people were arrested for either blocking the home's driveway or banging on the windows earlier this month, per WTOC. The New York Post has since reported that Leilani and her mother, Billie Jo Howell, were spotted at a bar on Tybee Island. The mother denies her involvement in her son's disappearance.

"I'm here," she told WTOC. "I've been here every day since this. I'm not running and I'm not hiding. And if something does come up that I am at fault, I will take myself to that police station."

"We would also like to thank the many people – both here at home and around the world – who have offered support and encouragement during these last four weeks," Chatham County Police Department continued in it's post. "We appreciate every word and act of kindness for our department and everyone who is working so hard on this case."

The Chatham County Police Department urges anyone with information on the boy's whereabouts to contact them at (912) 652-6940.

