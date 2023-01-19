Body of Missing Pa. Mom Found Partly Buried 2 Weeks After She Failed to Meet Son at Bus Stop

The body of missing Pennsylvania mother Jennifer Brown has been found after a painstaking two-week search.

Authorities said Wednesday that Brown's body was discovered partially buried in a field near the city of Royersford, about 30 miles northwest of Philadelphia.

"I can't tell you how many people have worked through this and helped," Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele told reporters. "We hoped and prayed she would be safe, and she is not."

The Limerick Township resident disappeared on Jan. 3. Family members at the time said it was uncharacteristic for the woman not to be in touch with her loved ones. She was also due to pick up her 8-year-old son the following day from a bus stop.

Brown was last seen "by a friend and business associate" at about 2 p.m., Steele's office said on Jan. 6.

Montgomery County District Attorney's Office

Her friend and business partner, Antonio "Blair" Watts-Richardson, told NBC Philadelphia that he was watching her son Noah that day and overnight, but that Brown didn't call at any stage.

He also told the station that Brown was dealing with family and work-related stress in anticipation of opening a restaurant.

Brown's car was later found parked outside her home on Stratford Court, reported 6 ABC News in Pennsylvania. Several other items — including her keys, wallet, purse and work cellphone — were located inside her home.

"She is a doting, I call her, helicopter mom. She loves her son. She would never leave her son," Tiffany Barron, Brown's friend, told NBC Philadelphia.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

In recent days, family members increased a reward to $15,000 for anyone with information that helped locate Brown.

On Wednesday, police searched a wooded area behind a warehouse in connection with the 43-year-old's disappearance, CBS Philadelphia reported. Despite this, Brown's cause of death was not made immediately clear.

Prosecutors have also not revealed if they've identified a suspect, reported CBS Philadelphia.