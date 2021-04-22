Blake Grewell, 19, is charged with murder in connection with the death of Brianna Ratliff, who went missing after saying she was heading to the gas station on April 15, say police

Body of Missing Ohio Woman, 20, Found in Vacant Home and 'Former Friend' Is Accused of Killing Her

A 20-year-old Ohio woman who vanished last week was later found dead inside an abandoned home – and now a former friend is charged in connection with her death.

Brianna Ratliff was reported missing on April 15, the Coshocton County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

She was last seen at about 7 p.m. that night in the Hall Park area of Coshocton, according to the Sheriff's Office. She was heading to a Pit Stop gas station when she vanished.

Ratliff's disappearance sparked a regional search effort. On Sunday, a search party found a dead woman matching Ratliff's description inside a vacant home on Chestnut Street, the Sheriff's Office said.

A member of Golden Hearts A Voice 4 the Voiceless, a non-profit victim advocacy group, and a cadaver dog, found the body, the Coshocton Tribune and local ABC affiliate WSYX report.

Coshocton County Coroner Douglas Virostko said Ratliff "suffered a traumatic death," the Coshocton Tribune reports. Authorities have not revealed specifics on how Ratliff died.

On Monday, the Sheriff's Office took Blake Grewell, 19, also of Coshocton into custody.

Blake Grewell Blake Grewell | Credit: Coshocton County Sheriff's Office

"During the investigation, it was learned that Blake Grewell was a former friend of the victim," the Sheriff's Office said in the statement. Police have not disclosed an alleged motive for the murder.

On Tuesday, Grewell was formally charged with aggravated murder, an unclassified felony. He is being held on $1 million bond. Authorities say that more charges could be filed after the case is reviewed by the Coshocton County Prosecutor's Office.

In court on Wednesday, Coshocton County Prosecutor Jason Given asked the judge for a large bond amount because of the evidence he says authorities have against Grewell, including an alleged confession and statements from eyewitnesses, the Coshocton Tribune reports.

Given also asked for a large bond because Grewell allegedly used a "cutting instrument" to kill Ratliff and because she was killed "with prior calculation," the Coshocton Tribune reports.

Grewell has not entered a plea, and it's unclear whether he has retained an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

At a candlelight vigil for Ratliff on Tuesday, her mother, Laurelanne Ratliff, remembered her daughter as loving and giving.

"Brianna touched a lot of people, because she was a very, very good person," she said, adding that her daughter dreamed of one day opening an art gallery and pursuing a career in animation, she said.

Laurelanne Ratliff, told the outlet that her daughter had been friends with the suspect since middle school and were close.

"She didn't trust a whole lot of people, but Blake was one she trusted," she told the Coshocton Tribune. "She would go anywhere with him. If she wasn't messaging me, she was messaging him and they talked."

Her daughter, she told the Coshocton Tribune, "was a light to people."