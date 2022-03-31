Body of Missing Nevada Woman Naomi Irion Found More than 2 Weeks After Disappearance

Naomi Irion was last seen in a Walmart parking lot in Nevada

The search for Naomi Irion, a missing woman from Nevada, has come to an end after authorities found her body in a "remote" area of Churchill County.

On Tuesday, authorities with the Churchill County Sheriff's Office and detectives with the Lyon County Sheriff's office responded to a tip that led them to a possible gravesite, the police departments announced in a joint statement on Facebook. The tip was then passed to the Washoe County Sheriff's Office Forensic Investigative Services team, who responded to the scene to process.

There, a female's body was recovered and transported to the medical examiner's office where it was confirmed to be remains of Irion. She was 18.

Irion was last seen in the parking lot of a Fernley, Nev., Walmart around 5 a.m. on March 12. Irion was on her way to work at the time — her routine involved catching a shuttle from the parking lot and riding it to her job at Panasonic.

Police said Irion was active on social media between 5:09 a.m. and 5:23 a.m. In a surveillance video, a man is seen approaching Irion's car at 5:24 a.m., and a minute later, her car leaves the parking lot.

namoi irion Naomi Irion | Credit: Lyon County Sheriff's Office - Nevada/ facebook

The discovery of Irion's remains come after Nevada man Troy Driver, 41, was arrested in connection with her abduction. The Lyon County Sheriff's Office said Driver is being held on charges of kidnapping. The sheriff's office said they have also impounded his truck.

At a media briefing last week, Irion's mother Diana said the abduction of her daughter was "the most horrible thing that could happen to a family ... to a mom," she said, KOLO-TV reported.

Irion's sister, Tamara Cartwright, has also spoken out, initially pleading with the public to come forward with any information.

"This is life or death for my sister. This is life or death for a beautiful and fun, amazing sister and daughter and friend," she said ahead of her sister's discovery.