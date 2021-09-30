Body of Missing Houston Man Found in Wyoming After Media Attention on Gabby Petito Led to Tips

The body of a missing Houston man has been found more than a month after he first disappeared.

Robert "Bob" Lowery, 46, left Texas on August 19 for a trip to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Click2Houston.com reported. He was seen on a trail in Bridger-Teton National Forest the next day but had not been heard from since.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

His body was finally found on the Black Canyon Trail on Tuesday, his family said — and the discovery was made in part thanks to media attention on Gabby Petito, the missing 22-year-old who was found in the area on Sept. 19.

Trenton coroner tells PEOPLE that the identity of the body, as well as cause and manner of death, are still pending.

Searchers said at least two people came forward with information about Lowery after his disappearance was mentioned during news coverage of the Petito case, ABC 7 reported.

"You never know what little bit of information could help," Teton County Sheriff's Deputy Chad Sachse told NBC News of the tips. "Hopefully, more tips will come in to help these other families."

Leigh previously said that her brother had recently left his real estate job in Houston, and was taking a hiking trip to Wyoming before beginning a new job.

The family grew concerned when he lost contact with Meredith and Luke.

RELATED VIDEO: Woman Who Drove Hitchhiking Brian Laundrie Noticed 'Nothing Extraordinary' — Until They Got Near Van

"Bob talks to those kids every day, multiple times a day," Leigh told NBC News. "He's never out of touch with them. But it's been 37 days and nothing. And that's what's concerning."

While a call for information went out after the family filed a missing persons report, the tip lines remained quiet until Petito's case renewed attention on the Grand Teton National Park area.

Two hikers said that they had seen Lowery on August 20 on Black Canyon Trail, which is where the body of a man matching his description was found on Tuesday.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"The Teton County Sheriff's Office informed our family this afternoon that the Search and Rescue Team located a body that fits the description of our son, Robert 'Bob' Lowery near Black Canyon Trail. We await the Teton County, WY coroner's report," Lowery's family said in a statement to Click2Houston.com.

"At this time, we especially want to thank Teton County Sheriff's Deputy Chad Sachse and his department for all of their work during this month that Bob has been missing," the statement said. "We also appreciate the search today by Teton County Search and Rescue volunteer teams and the care and concern demonstrated by so many in the Jackson Hole news media and community."

Lowery, father to 12-year-old Meredith and 15-year-old Luke, was described as "a wonderful father, son, brother and friend."

"Our family wants to thank the news media and others involved in the search for our privacy at this difficult time," the statement concluded.

Leigh and Lowery's other sister, Anne, created a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for Meredith and Luke's education in the wake of their dad's death.

"The children will have the unconditional love and support our full extended family; however, in the wake their father's unexpected death, we want to ensure that they are best set up for their future," the GoFundMe page reads. "Regardless of monetary contribution, please know that we have felt the continued love, support & prayers from our community, family & friends throughout this tragedy. Thank you all from the bottom of our hearts."