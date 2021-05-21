Body of Missing Ark. Mother, 42, Found Wrapped in Sheet Beneath Ex-Boyfriend’s Bed

Police had to identify Robin Allmon's remains by her tattoos

Police in Arkansas are searching for the ex-boyfriend of Robin Allmon after finding the missing woman's body under a mattress in his home.

According to WMC Action News, 44-year-old Maurice Winda is wanted for questioning in the death of Allmon, a 42-year-old mother.

St. Francis County Sheriff Bobby May tells FOX 13 that a Hughes police officer performed a welfare check inside Winda's home on Monday -- while Winda was present. That officer did not call for backup, despite the odor of a decomposing body.

Hours later, St. Francis County deputies arrived on the scene. There they found Allmon's decomposing body. She had been wrapped in a bed sheet and concealed beneath a mattress. By then, Winda was nowhere to be found. He has been named a person of interest in Allmon's death.

Police tell local news sources that Allmon had been missing for several days. When she was found, she appeared to have been dead for some time.

It's unclear how Allmon died. She was identified by her tattoos.

The victim's daughter, Nancy Allmon, told WREG that her mother was in an abusive relationship with Winda, and that he "had been abusing her and assaulting her" for some time.

"He blacked her eye," Nancy Allmon told the station. "Her eye was black ... She ended up going to the hospital. She had a fractured eye socket."

It's unclear whether Winda has already retained an attorney.