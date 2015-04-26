Remains of Woman Missing Since Disappearing from Halloween Party Identified: Police

The desperate months-long search for 22-year-old Chelsea Bruck – who vanished after a Halloween party in Monroe, County, Michigan, on Oct. 26 – ended tragically on Saturday when her remains were positively identified.

The Wayne County medical examiner’s office told the Associated Press that dental records confirm the skeletal remains found at a home construction site are Bruck.

At the time of her disappearance, Bruck’s sister, Kassandra told PEOPLE there was no way Bruck had vanished of her own free will.

“We’re a very close family, and we talk all the time,” Kassandra told PEOPLE. “She was not unhappy or wanting to walk away. I’m getting married in two months and Chelsea is in the wedding. On the morning before she disappeared, she sent me a Facebook message saying, ‘I can’t wait until you get married.’ She wouldn’t go somewhere for this long without telling us.”

Police investigating her disappearance said that they had interviewed 138 people at the party and received hundreds of tips, but that most of the people at the Halloween party were in costumes, making identification and investigation difficult.

Bruck’s costume – she dressed as Batman villain Poison Ivy – was found on April 5, according to the Detroit Free Press, which led to police discovering her body.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Bruck family,” Monroe County Sheriff Dale Malone said at a news conference. The case is being investigated as a homicide.

Bruck’s family posted a message to everyone who had assisted in searching for her on the Find Chelsea Bruck Facebook page.

“I want to thank everyone for their efforts,” wrote Bruck’s brother, Nathaniel Bruck. “And while this may be the end of the search, it is also a new beginning. The beginning of the search for justice for my sister.”

