Body of Boy, 16, Is Pulled From Wash. River as Family Mourns Loss of 'Great Son'

Police in Washington have confirmed that the body they pulled from the Green River near Auburn last week belonged to 16-year-old high school student Juan Carlos Guzman, whose death is being investigated as a homicide.

Hours before his body was found, Guzman’s father reported him missing, according to a statement from the King County Sheriff’s Office.

Coroners determined the teen — a student at Mt. Rainier High School in Des Moines, Washington — died from multiple blunt and sharp force injuries.

At this point in time, a motive is unclear. Police have not discussed any possible suspects in the case.

Fishermen found Guzman’s body on September 10.

A GoFundMe campaign has been started to help cover the teen’s funeral costs.

On the GoFundMe page, Guzman’s father writes that the teen left their home at around 2 a.m. on September 10.

“We did not notice he was gone until the morning when I saw that the door was open,” reads the page. “My son was a very loved young man by his family, his school peers, and every one that knew him. He was a great son, a great friend to others and was on the right pathway to graduate from high school.”

The West Seattle Herald obtained a statement from the Highline School District expressing sadness over Guzman’s death.

“Our hearts break for his family and all those who cared about Juan Carlos, including our staff members who taught and supported him,” it reads. “Juan Carlos is described by his principal as well-known and well-liked by staff and students at Mount Rainier High School. The school community is grieving his loss. Our care team is on campus to support students and staff.”

Anyone with any information pertinent to this investigation is asked to call the King County Sheriff’s Office at (206) 296-3311.