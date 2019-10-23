Body of Alabama Girl Abducted From Birthday Party Is Found in Dumpster, and Couple Will Be Charged

Image zoom Kamille McKinney FBI

After nearly two weeks of searching, authorities in Alabama have confirmed missing 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney is dead — and two people are behind bars, to be charged with her kidnapping and killing.

Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith spoke to reporters Tuesday evening, confirming the desperate search for Kamille — who vanished Oct. 12 from an outdoor birthday party that was held in the common area of an apartment complex — ended Tuesday with the discovery of the girl’s remains.

Kamille’s body, Smith said, was recovered from a dumpster.

RELATED: 3-Year-Old Alabama Girl Is Missing After Allegedly Being Kidnapped During Birthday Party

According to Smith, two persons of interest had been detained early on in the search for Kamille.

Image zoom Patrick Stallworth and Derick Brown Birmingham Police Dept.

Those individuals — Patrick Stallworth, 39, and Derick Brown, 29 — will be charged with kidnapping and capital murder for their alleged roles in her abduction and death.

Smith said the suspects were first detained on Oct. 13.

At that time, Stallworth was charged with four counts of possession of obscene material of persons under 17 years of age and three counts of possession with intent to disseminate obscene material after allegedly discovering illicit imagery on his phone.

Those charges are unrelated to Kamille’s disappearance, Smith said.

Stallworth was released on $500,000 bond, but rearrested Tuesday night.

Brown has been in jail, without bond, since Oct. 13, after her probation was revoked following a 2018 case in which she was accused of abducting her three children from state custody.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Neither suspect has a connection to Kamille or her family.

“We believe this was something they thought about and acted upon. They saw an opportunity to take a young child, and they did,” Smith told reporters Tuesday.

Police have not said how the girl died, or how long she may have been dead by the time she was found.

Image zoom Kamille "Cupcake" McKinney AMBER ALERT - Kamille "cupcake" McKinney/Facebook

RELATED: Video Shows Missing Ala. Girl, 3, With Man Moments Before Disappearance From Birthday Party

Mayor Randall Woodfin told reporters the girl’s parents are experiencing “unimaginable” pain in the wake of learning the tragic news.

“This is a tough moment for our city, a tough moment for the family,” he explained.

It was unclear Wednesday if either suspect had appeared in court to enter pleas to the charges against them, and information on their attorneys — if they have them — was unavailable.