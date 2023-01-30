Body of Missing Md. Woman Found Nearly One Month After Disappearance 

Keylin Yolibeth Chavez-Dominguez, 20, was last seen on Dec. 30, 2022

By Nicole Acosta
Published on January 30, 2023 01:28 PM
Keylin Yolibeth Chavez-Dominguez, Body of Missing Md. Woman Found Nearly Month After Disappearance
Keylin Yolibeth Chavez-Dominguez . Photo: MONTGOMERY COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF POLICE

The search for Keylin Yolibeth Chavez-Dominguez, a woman from Maryland who had been missing for nearly a month, has come to a tragic end after authorities found her body in a park.

Montgomery County Police and the Maryland Transportation Authority Police responded on Jan. 28 around 2 p.m to Upper Paint Branch Stream Valley Park for a "suspicious situation," county police said in a press release.

There, a female's body was recovered and taken to the chief medical examiner's office in Baltimore where it was confirmed to be the 20-year-old Rockville woman's remains. Her cause and manner of death are pending the results of an autopsy.

Chavez-Dominguez was last seen by her family and friends on Dec. 30, 2022, around 6 p.m. in her apartment, authorities said. She was reported missing on Jan. 2.

A witness claimed to have seen her leaving the apartment complex with a Hispanic man on New Year's Eve, according to police. She was reportedly wearing a white sweater, tan vest, black leggings, and dark-colored boots.

Authorities said no arrests have been made and they are investigating the death as a homicide.

The family had also set up a GoFundMe in hopes of raising money for funeral expenses, which would include transporting Chavez-Dominguez's body back to her native country of Honduras.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the homicide suspect. Callers may remain anonymous.

