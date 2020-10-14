Deranisha Williams of Hammond, Louisiana, had been missing since Sept. 5

Body of Missing Ala. Woman Is Found at Home of Boyfriend, Who Confessed to Murder Before Suicide

Missing since Sept. 5, Deranisha Williams of Hammond, Louisiana, was last seen at a family gathering around 6 p.m. Then she left with her boyfriend to stop by a nearby convenience store.

She never returned to the gathering -- and her family never spoke to her again.

At that point, police began searching for Williams' boyfriend, 55-year-old Randolph "Randy" Skinner, Sr., who was wanted for obstruction of justice.

They heard from him almost a month later.

On Oct. 2, Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call from the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office about a murder.

“They told us they received a call from a distressed male,” Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said in a press release. “During this call, the male confesses to a crime. He claims to have murdered an acquaintance. He then details a possible crime scene -- his home. His home ends up being located in Livingston Parish. We -- along with TPSO -- responded to Skinner Lane today.”

There, police discovered the body of Skinner, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, as well as the body of a woman.

On Tuesday, the coroner positively identified the remains as Williams. Authorities have not released exactly when or how she died.

“[I'd] never know that I would be living in a movie. That’s how it feels, and I’m still waiting to wake up,” Deranisha’s mother, Danielle Williams, told WAFB. “And what hurts so much is that I can never hear her voice again, like I can never talk to her again, I can never ... nothing with her.”

Danielle Williams also said, “…I called [Skinner] every day, and he gave me a different story. Every day. ... and when that Thursday came, I told him on the phone, something ain’t right, my daughter better talk to me by now."

Danielle’s mother told WAFB her 21-year-old daughter had recently broken up with Skinner and that the couple had a bumpy relationship.