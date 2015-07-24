Wisconsin Doctor's Body Found 3 Weeks After He Went Missing Following Fight with Wife

The body of a Wisconsin doctor who went missing more than three weeks ago has been found, authorities said Thursday.

Dr. Jeffrey Whiteside, 63, of Grand Chute, Wisconsin, was last seen walking away from the Ephraim Yacht Harbor Marina at 10:30 a.m. on June 29 after he’d gotten into an argument with his wife, Kathi.

His body was discovered in a wooded area in the town of Liberty Grove on Wednesday, with a .22-caliber gun found nearby, The Post-Crescent reports.

Authorities did not release the cause of death, but an autopsy on the body was completed Thursday afternoon.

“We don’t have complete results yet. We are waiting for toxicology,” Door County Medical Examiner Jeff Jansen said. “We did do dental identification and we have positively identified [him] as Dr. Whiteside.”

Officials said they believed Whiteside died where he was found. “We believe the body had been there for some time,” Chief Deputy Pat McCarty said.

It’s unknown what Whiteside and his wife had been fighting about at the time of his disappearance, or why Kathi returned home to Grand Chute several hours later, leaving her husband without a car.

She reported him missing two days later.

Police have said that the family is cooperating with authorities, though on Tuesday, it was reported that Kathi had retained a lawyer in connection with the case.

On Thursday, the Whiteside family released a statement thanking law enforcement, search and rescue volunteers, family and friends for their “tireless efforts.”

“The public attention brought to this matter reminds us how loved and respected Jeff was within the community, and this helps to warm our broken hearts,” the statement said. “We would like to take this time to grieve his passing and ask that everyone please respect our privacy as we do so.”

