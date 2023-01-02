Body Found Inside of South Carolina Donation Bin That Hadn't Been Emptied in Years

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is treating the case as a homicide while awaiting autopsy results

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE. Prior to joining in April 2021, she served as a reporter for Men's Health Magazine and BET Digital after freelancing for publications such as The New York Times and Everyday Health. Originally from northern Virginia, Vanessa is a proud Haitian American with a love for R&B music and mental health topics. She graduated from North Carolina State University with a bachelor's in Communication and Public Relations before earning her master's degree in Journalism from the City University of New York.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 2, 2023 12:56 PM
Cordon tape seals off an active crime scene.
Police tape. Photo: Getty

Authorities have launched an investigation after a body was found inside of a donation bin in South Carolina.

According to the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office, the body was found Saturday before 9 a.m. when a passerby noticed a bad odor and checked inside a donation bin off of Highway 1 in Lugoff, South Carolina.

Sheriff Lee Boan revealed that the body appears to be a female, based on the clothing, KLTX reports.

Kershaw County Coroner David West told U.S. News that investigators initially believed the body was that of someone seeking shelter from the recent cold weather. However, the deceased had reportedly been in the metal bin "for months."

West added that the bin appeared to have not been emptied for years and had VHS tapes inside.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) was notified and processed the scene "as if it were a homicide," per KLTX.

While a cause of death has not yet been confirmed, authorities say an autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

