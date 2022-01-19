Authorities said Tuesday that they had found a body "matching the description" of 28-year-old Ahreal Smith, who was last seen Jan. 12

Body Found in Search for Missing Va. Woman Days After Man Is Charged in Her Disappearance

A body has been found in the search for missing Virginia woman who was last seen taking out trash at work nearly a week ago.

"After an extensive search operation throughout the day, search crews located a body, matching the description of Ahreal Smith, on property in Heathsville," Northumberland County Sheriff Johnny Beauchamp wrote on Facebook Tuesday.

The body will be turned over to the medical examiner's office for an autopsy, Beauchamp added.

The discovery comes several days after a man was charged in connection with Smith's disappearance. Tyrone N. Samuel, 50, was arrested and charged Saturday in the abduction, though Beauchamp told PEOPLE that a motive was unclear.

Beauchamp said that investigators "have reason to believe that they knew each other but not as a relationship, more as an acquaintance."

"We haven't developed a motive yet," he added. "Whether she willingly or unwillingly got into or was put in a vehicle we are not 100 percent sure yet."

Police said surveillance footage showed Smith walk out of the store at 9:05 p.m. on Jan. 12 and start her car. She returned to the store, began preparing to lock up, and went outside again at 9:18 p.m. and got into another vehicle. She got out of that vehicle, went back inside, turned on the alarm and locked the door.

"We identified that person and they are not a suspect," Beauchamp previously told PEOPLE. "It appears it was a friend."

Smith then grabbed a bag of trash on the front stoop and walked toward the dumpsters on the east side of the building where cameras could no longer see her.

The next day, the day shift clerk found Smith's car still running in the parking lot.

Virginia State Police brought in a K-9 unit that tracked her scent from the dumpsters to nearby Walnut Point Road before it ended.

On Tuesday, the sheriff's office advised locals that there would be increased police in the county as federal, state and local agencies were conducting multiple searches for Smith.

Beauchamp told PEOPLE they were looking "within five or six miles of the store based on tips and areas we think she could be. We are pushing very hard because we are supposed to have adverse weather Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Time is of the essence."