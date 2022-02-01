Young, whose body was discovered in Dallas, was last seen in Houston on Dec. 9

Body of Missing Texas Man Taylour Young, 25, Found in Trunk of His Car in Impound Lot

A body discovered last month in Dallas, Texas, has been identified as Taylour Young, who went missing nearly two months ago.

The body of Young, 25, was discovered on Jan. 19 in the trunk of his vehicle in an impound lot in Dallas, the Houston Police Department announced Monday. He was reportedly found "in an advanced state of decomposition."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Police say the homicide investigation remains ongoing and the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Officer will soon determine Young's cause of death.

The Houston Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

​​Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Taylour Young Taylour Young | Credit: Courtesy Tiffany Robinson

Following the news, Young's mother, Tiffany Robinson, shared a statement on social media.

"As I shared Taylour's disappearance with the world, I want to share my worldly loss as well. I lost my son, my baby, my friend; and will raise his love, his dog Gigi," she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her son.

"During [our] time of mourning, I ask that you continue to lift us up in prayer," Robinson added, thanking those who supported her family during their search. "Be mindful and respectful of our privacy and the fact that the investigation is still ongoing."

Young was last seen on Dec. 9 in surveillance footage driving a 2019 silver Honda Civic near Capital One Bank on South Voss Road in Houston.

Taylour Young and mother Tiffany Robinson Taylour Young | Credit: Courtesy Tiffany Robinson

Speaking of her son, Robinson recently told PEOPLE that Young was a "quiet child."

"He was humble, nice, active and friendly. He loves fishing, riding bikes, but most importantly skateboarding," Robinson said. "He's not argumentative. He's not a fighter. He loves helping people. It's just odd that this could happen to him, disappearing."

Following his disappearance, Robinson received an outpouring of support.

"He is so loved. I've had his coworkers tell me funny stories. I didn't know Taylour would go to Whole Foods and play bingo with senior citizens, but a colleague of his told me that. I thought that was so funny and just the perfect example of the nice boy he is."

"The HR director at his job told me, 'He is one of my highest performers. He's consistent,'" Robinson shared, adding that Young was even working toward a promotion.