Body Found at a Texas Motel in Search for Missing 6-Year-Old Boy

Samuel Olsen, 6, was reported missing on Thursday, but police say the boy's last independent sighting by others was at his Houston school on April 30

A body, believed to be 6-year-old Samuel Olsen, who went missing in southwest Houston, was found on Tuesday in a motel room in Jasper, Tx., police say.

Samuel, who turned 6 on Saturday, was reported missing last week, prompting an intense search that led investigators more than 100 miles away.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It is with great sadness that I share with you that a body — of who we believe to be 6-year-old Samuel Olson — was recovered in a motel room in Jasper, Texas, earlier this evening," said Houston Police Chief Troy Finner in a tweet Tuesday night.

Finner also said that a possible suspect in the case is already in custody and "will be interviewed" by the department's homicide investigators.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Larry Satterwhite, executive assistant chief of the Houston police, said Samuel was reported missing around 6 p.m. on Thursday after a caller said he was "being taken by another individual" at the apartment of a female caretaker.

However, Satterwhite said police have not found anyone outside of the boy's immediate inner circle who claims to have seen him since his last independent sighting by others on April 30 at Samuel's school in Houston.

Police have also since lost track of the unnamed woman who reported the abduction, calling the entire case "complicated."