In an interview with police, Anthony names a police sergeant with the West Palm Beach police sergeant and claims that he is her ex-boyfriend

In Body Cam Footage From Bar Brawl, Casey Anthony Says Her Ex Boyfriend is a Police Sergeant

Authorities have released video of an interview with Casey Anthony about her barroom altercation with a woman -- and Anthony alleges that she and the other woman both dated the same sergeant with the West Palm Beach Police Department.

Anthony, 35, called West Palm Beach police on May 23. When officers arrived at O'Shea's Irish Pub, Anthony alleged that she got into an argument with a woman named Thelma Moya "about an ex-boyfriend they were dating at the same time," according to a police report.

Now, recently-released bodycam video gives more detail about the alleged altercation.

"She verbally assaulted me but physically assaulted me with witnesses," Anthony tells police, according to the video. "I'm still damp from the drink which she threw at me."

When police ask why the women were arguing, Anthony says that they have been fighting over the same man.

"We dated the same person for a couple of years," she says. "Malcolm Allison, who is with one of your department -- one of your sergeants. Whether they're together or not together, she got upset that he had texted me. I let her know that he had. And she came inside and threw a drink at me."

Later in the interview, Anthony reiterates her relationship with the officer. "I hate to say it, but Malcolm Allison, who is one of your sergeants, would be able to confirm all her information," she says. "I don't want to get him involved. He's my ex; he's her ex. That's why all of this happened."

In an interview with FOX News, Moya says that the altercation was not merely about being romantic rivals. ""It wasn't just over an ex-boyfriend," she told the network. "There's more to it I wish to not say."

PEOPLE confirms that a man named Malcolm Allison is an officer at the West Palm Beach Police Department. He did not return a message for comment. A spokesperson with the WPB Police did not immediately return PEOPLE's calls or texts for comment.

The reporting officer wrote that Anthony wanted the incident documented, but declined to press charges. The officer explained to her how to file a restraining order, but Anthony allegedly said she didn't want to.