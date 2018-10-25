Bodies of 2 Women Bound Together with Duct Tape Found Washed Up on the Rocks of the Hudson River

The bodies of two unidentified women, bound together with duct tape, were found lying on rocks near the Hudson River Wednesday, the New York Police Department tells PEOPLE.

At around 3 p.m., NYPD responded to a 911 call from eyewitness Martin Castillo, 40, who saw the women in the vicinity of Riverside Park in New York’s Upper West Side while riding his electronic bike, New York Daily News reported.

“The bodies were on stones. One of them was facing up. She was a woman. I couldn’t believe it. I can’t see how this happened,” Castillo told the outlet.

After arriving on the scene, police discovered the women lying face to face with duct tape around their waists, a police source tells PEOPLE. Their feet were also duct taped but not to each other.

The women were pronounced dead at the scene and their bodies were transported to the New York City medical examiner’s office to determine their exact cause of death.

The women showed no signs of trauma and, according to ABC 7, they were both fully clothed. The outlet also reported that the victims were in their late teens or early 20s.

New York Daily News reported that the women were both dressed in black leggings with one wearing a bomber jacket and the other a grey hooded jacket.

At the scene, authorities found no form of identification.

It is believed the pair were washed onto the rocks at high tide, however, how the women ended up in the water and why they were bound together remains unclear as the investigation continues.