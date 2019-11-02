Bodies of New Hampshire Couple Found Buried on Texas Beach Weeks After They Went Missing

Image zoom Facebook

The bodies of a missing New Hampshire couple have been found buried on a beach in Texas where they had gone camping, according to multiple reports.

The Kleberg County Sheriff’s office found the remains on Oct. 27 on Padre Island beach in Corpus Christi, Texas, the Corpus Christi Caller Times reported. An autopsy later confirmed the victims were U.S. Navy veteran James Butler, 48, and his wife Michelle, 46, of Rumney, New Hampshire.

Authorities have ruled the case a homicide, according to KZTV and NBC.

The couple had gone camping with their truck and RV trailer on Oct. 15, and relatives reported them missing a week later on Oct. 22 when they hadn’t heard back from them since Oct. 16.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of the Butlers on the tragic loss of their loved ones,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release, according to CNN.

The Kleberg County Sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The victims’ RV and truck are both missing. Kleberg County Sheriff Richard Kirkpatrick said the truck and trailer were last seen crossing the U.S.-Mexico border between Oct. 20 and Oct. 21 with an unknown driver at the wheel, KZTV reported.

While authorities have ruled the case a homicide, they have yet to release any information on the cause of death.

Investigators, who are currently working to identify any suspects, told CNN they will release more information about the case on Monday at a news conference.