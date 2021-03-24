N.C. Cleanup Volunteers Discover Bodies of 10 Dogs in Trash Bags

The Robeson County Sheriff's Office is trying to find out where the dogs came from — and who owned them before their remains were dumped in a ditch

Volunteers cleaning up in their North Carolina town made a grisly discovery when they found the remains of 10 dogs wrapped in plastic trash bags and tossed in a ditch.

On Saturday, volunteers came out to help with "Operation Spring Cleaning," picking up trash in Robeson County over a period of four hours, Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins wrote in a Facebook post.

"Sadly, and under current investigation was the discovery of 10 dogs (mostly but not all pit-bulls) wrapped in trash bags and thrown alongside a ditch bank," Wilkins wrote in the post.

Authorities are trying to find out who owned the dogs, CNN reports.

"We're hoping somebody comes forward," Wilkins told CNN.