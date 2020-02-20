Bodies of 2 Newborns Recovered from New Jersey Recycling Facility

Image zoom The scene outside the recycling facility Wednesday night ABC 7 NY/ Youtube

Police in New Jersey are investigating the deaths of two newborn babies whose bodies were found hours apart on Wednesday at the same commercial recycling business in New Brunswick.

Detectives are trying to determine what the connection may be between the unidentified newborns, and they want to know how they ended up there.

Police are also anxious to identify their parents and are seeking the public’s help in identifying them.

According to New Brunswick Police, the first newborn’s body was discovered Wednesday morning shortly after 9 a.m.

Investigators combed the property for potential clues and, six hours later, found the second newborn’s body.

Autopsies are pending by the Middlesex Regional Medical Examiner’s Office, and should determine the causes of death.

Police continue to investigate.

Meanwhile, authorities have asked that anyone with any information pertinent to Wednesday’s gruesome discovery come forward by calling the New Brunswick Police Department at (732) 745-5200 or the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 745-4060.