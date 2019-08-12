Bodies of 2 Young Women, 1 Man Found in Trunk of San Diego Car as Cops Hunt for Answers

Image zoom

Police in California are investigating the deaths of three unidentified young people after their bodies were found inside the trunk of a car.

On Sunday night, San Diego police officers responded to a call regarding a suspicious vehicle after the BMW had been parked on the residential street for two days, the Los Angeles Times, Fox5 and KUSI report.

When officers opened the vehicle’s trunk, they found three bodies inside. The bodies appeared to belong to two women and one man in their late teens or early 20s.

Police were unable to determine the bodies’ races due to their condition. They have been transported to the Medical Examiner’s office to determine their identities and cause of death.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 619-531-2299 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477.